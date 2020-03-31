Head of Russia's Coronavirus Hospital Who Met With Putin Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

The Russian capital, as well as the Moscow Region, previously introduced severe quarantine measures in order to curb the pandemic.

The head of the hospital in Kommunarka, Moscow, where people with COVID-19 are being treated, Denis Protsenko, has himself been diagnosed with the virus, according to the broadcaster Rossiya24.

Since the doctor recently met with Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has addressed the reports, stressing that the president is regularly being tested for coronavirus and that "everything is okay".

© REUTERS / TATYANA MAKEYEVA Medical staff members wearing protective suits accompany a man at a hospital, where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are being treated, in Moscow, Russia March 17, 2020

At the moment, Russia is managing to maintain relatively low numbers of infected with 2,337 confirmed cases and 8 fatalities.

The country was among the first to introduce travel restrictions with China back in January and has since promoted self-isolation in order to stop the outbreak of COVID-19.