What’s in a Number? How Russia’s Fighter Su-57 Got Its Name

The fighter jet is a single-eat twin engine aircraft that has superb manoeuvrability, supersonic fighting capabilities, as well as an advanced radar and electronics. Reports say that China, Turkey, and India are interested in purchasing the jet, which reportedly costs $50 million.

The United Aircraft Corporation(UAC) has revealed the story behind the name of Russia’s stealth fighter Su-57. Su is obviously a reduction of Sukhoi, the surname of a famous Russian aerospace engineer. Number 5 is stands for the fifth-generation of Russia’s fighter jets, while seven, according to the UAC, is a lucky number for the Sukhoi Design Bureau.

The jet is capable of destroying all kinds of ground, naval, and air targets. The Defence Ministry is continuing to test the fighter, although it noted that the Su-57 has performed admirably in Syria, where Moscow has been helping government troops in their fight against Daesh and other terrorist organisations.

Last week, the Defence Ministry posted a video of the Russian Aerospace Forces conducting flight missions with the Su-57. The pilots practiced various flight modes, working at an extreme altitude, speed, and G-force.