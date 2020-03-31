Visas for Foreigners in Russia Will Be Extended by 90 Days Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia has so far registered a total of 1,836 cases of COVID-19 in 71 regions, while at least nine citizens have died. Moscow has the highest number of infections - a total of 1,226 patients.

Visas for foreigners in Russia will be extended by 90 days due to COVID-19, regardless of the purpose of their visit, the Russian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

It added that in case of the expiration of the existing visas, the period of temporary stay will also be extended with the subsequent issuance of transit visas for leaving Russia.

As of 30 March, the number of COVID-19 cases has passed 693,224, with over 33,106 people dying from virus-related complications, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Infections outside China, where the virus emerged in late December, have been growing more rapidly than at the start of the outbreak.