Moscow Mayor Says Systems to Help Control Movement Amid COVID-19 Expected by Week's End

"As the information systems are being developed, we will be able to exercise stricter and stricter control over the situation. I hope that by the end of the week we will have the information systems that will allow us to control citizens' movement almost entirely and prevent violations that might occur. We are also waiting for the adoption of a federal law that will allow us to work more efficiently on this matter", Sobyanin said.
Both the city of Moscow and Moscow region are under strict self-isolation rules as of Monday morning, with residents prohibited from leaving their residencies except for work, medical emergencies, shopping for food and essentials, and walking their pets.
There are currently 1,836 COVID-19 cases in Russia, with 1,226 of them registered in Moscow, according to the Health Ministry.
