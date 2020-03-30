Russia Developing Portable Express Coronavirus Test - Rostec Executive Director

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian state-owned corporation Rostec is now developing a portable mini-laboratory for coronavirus diagnostics, executive director Oleg Yevtushenko said.

"In the near future this product [portable mini-laboratory for COVID-19 testing] should enter the market," Yevtushenko said, adding that Rostec is also capable of developing vaccines.

He said that Rostec also produces an entire line of products that help prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

"Just the other day, the government identified us as the only supplier of equipment to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Russia," Yevtushenko said.

According to the executive director, Rostec plans to supply equipment worth 12.5 billion rubles (over $158 million). The equipment will include thermal-imaging devices for detecting people with elevated body temperature, infrared thermometers, and air disinfection units, among others. Rostec has also developed a special antiviral protective suit for medical workers.

Rostec is a state-owned corporation that facilitates innovative development of Russia's industries such as defence, automotive engineering and manufacturing, medical equipment and industrial biotechnology.