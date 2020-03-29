No Curfew in Moscow Region as City Begins Mandatory Self-Isolation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A curfew will not be introduced in the Moscow Region for now, government confirmed not long after it was announced that the city of Moscow was going to enforce mandatory self-isolation.

No curfew has been imposed in Moscow Region and police have merely been instructed to inform citizens about the need to comply with new self-isolation measures that enter force on Monday, Tatyana Petrova, head of the information and public relations department of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

“No curfew has been imposed on the territory of Moscow Region. Police officers are supposed to inform citizens about the requirements of abiding by the self-isolation rules,” she said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Sunday that all Muscovites irrespective of age must not leave home unless for exceptional reasons beginning 30 March. People living in Moscow suburbs will still be allowed to travel under certain conditions.

On Sunday, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stressed the importance of measures taken to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and thanked medical professionals for their work amid the pandemic.

"Thanks to that we are able to restraint the rapid spread of the disease. Nevertheless, we must be prepared for different scenarios of its development. An unfavorable scenario will require even tougher decisions. Therefore, it is important to do everything to prevent this from happening: carefully consider the President’s words, to exercise self-discipline, and above all, simply not to create additional risks for yourself and your loved ones," Medvedev said.

Over 1,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Moscow so far, while in Russia the number of infected patients is 1,534.