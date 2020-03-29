Coronavirus Enters a New Stage in Moscow as Number of Infected Exceeds 1,000

Earlier in the day, Russia's consumer rights protection watchdog said that a total of 182,702 people in Russia remain under the supervision of medical experts as they may be infected with coronavirus.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Sunday stated that the coronavirus has entered a new phase in the Russian capital as the number of those infected has exceeded 1,000.

A self-isolation regime in Moscow started on 28 March as nearly 15,000 food services and more than 40,000 shops were closed. The number of people travelling on the metro decreased by three-fold and those on above-ground transport two-fold.

The day before, the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) said in a statement that it had presented a drug to treat the coronavirus, which has affected almost every corner of the globe.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Russia currently stands at 1,264 in 62 regions.

