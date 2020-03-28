Moscow’s Ostankino Tower Turns Off Lights for Earth Hour - Video

The world is marking Earth Hour on Saturday between 20:30 and 21:30 local time to draw people’s attention to environmental issues.

Moscow's Ostankino Tower is switching off its lights to take part in the largest global environmental event.

Earth Hour is an annual international symbolic event held by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), during which people turn off lights and electrical appliances for one hour to show that they care about the planet’s future. To mark the occasion, the lights of many popular buildings and landmarks in the world are turned off.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.