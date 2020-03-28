Aeroflot to Organise Special Flight From Bali to Evacuate Russians on Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia's Aeroflot will organise a special flight from the Indonesian island of Bali on Sunday to evacuate Russian citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Ministry of Transport said on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Russian government tasked the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency with banning all regular and charter international flights starting Friday, apart from those for bringing Russians back home from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“To evacuate Russian citizens from Bali, Aeroflot will carry out an additional flight with 457 seats on 29 March", the ministry said in a statement.

The flight will be also available for people who have bought tickets for flights on other airlines.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 590,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The same university reports about 1,046 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indonesia with 87 fatalities.