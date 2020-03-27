Moscow Mayor Opens Largest Coronavirus Clinic in Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday opened a new COVID-19 clinic at the Municipal Clinical Hospital named after O. M. Filatov.

"We continue reserving beds in Moscow for the fight against the coronavirus. Today we are launching the biggest clinic to fight with the coronavirus, designed for 1,300 beds. This will be the biggest venue in the country; 2,700 employees, involved in one way or another, will work here. God willing, the full-scale assistance will not be necessary, but if it is required, the Filatov hospital is ready," Sobyanin said.

The hospital has been completely repurposed to treat citizens suspected or diagnosed with having COVID-19.

There are currently 1,036 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia, 703 of them in Moscow, according to the Health Ministry.

The coronavirus pandemic reached another grim milestone on Friday, with the global death toll reaching nearly 25,000 less than 24 hours after COVID-19 was confirmed to have infected half a million people, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University.