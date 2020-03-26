Gold Bars Worth $750,000 Found at Moscow Airport

The 25.5-kilogram cargo apparently fell off a dolly while being transported from Russia to London. It has since been shipped to the customer while airport security services are investigating the incident.

Staff at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport have found a case with two gold bars worth 57,9 million roubles, or $750,000.

A photo of the two gold bars lying next to the case has emerged on social media. They were reportedly supposed to be shipped to London but fell off a dolly in the loading area. This is where cargo loaders found them and handed them over to police.

It has been speculated that the bullion, which weighs 25.5 kg, belongs to the Krasnoyarsk Non-Ferrous Metals Plant, one of the world’s largest precious metals manufacturers.

The plant’s press service said they could have made the bars but that they do not own them.

A spokesperson for the airport noted that the bars had been delivered to an unidentified customer. An internal inquiry is underway.