Aerobatic Group Takes to the Skies in Moscow to Support Fight Against COVID-19 - Video

The team will skytype messages such as "stay at home" and "resist this" to morally support people during the global fight against the new coronavirus pandemic.

Using skywriting, a technique when a small aircraft expels special smoke during flight to 'write' messages, Russian aerobatic group "First Flight" will address people who have been in quarantine amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The pilots will skytype "Stay at home" and "Resist this" to remind people of the importance of self-isolation and social responsibility.

As of 26 March, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia stands at 840, with two fatalities, according to the country's coronavirus response headquarters. Globally, according to the WHO, the total number of infected people has exceeded 416,000, with more than 18,500 deaths.

