Russia Registers 182 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Centre

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has registered 182 new COVID-19 cases in 18 regions over the past 24 hours, with the total count now reaching 840, and two deaths related to the coronavirus infection, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has registered 182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 18 regions," the centre said in a statement, adding that the country currently has 840 cases in 56 regions.

"Two deaths related to the coronavirus infection have been registered, both in Moscow," the centre added.

According to the response centre, 136 of the new cases were registered in Moscow.

Nine people have been discharged from hospitals across Russia due to recovering from COVID-19, the centre went on to say. The total number of recovered people has reached 38.