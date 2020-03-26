Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Registered on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

On Wednesday, Kamchatka was hit by another earthquake with a 7.6 magnitude. No casualties or destruction have been reported by regional emergency services.
“The 5.3 magnitude earthquake has not been felt anywhere. The epicenter of the seismic event was located at a big depth, 190 kilometers [118 miles]. The epicenter was located 40 kilometers southeast of the settlement of Kozyrevsk and 330 kilometers north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky,” a GS RAS spokesperson said.
He added that the tremor had been recorded at about 8:00 a.m. local time (20:00 on Wednesday GMT).
Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates – Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones – with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.
