SU-27 Aircraft Crashes in the Black Sea During Scheduled Flights, Preliminary Data Shows - MoD

A rescue team of AN-26 aeroplane and MI-8 helicopter has been sent to find and rescue the pilots, along with a frigate and several civilian ships, the Russian Ministry of Defence said.

According to preliminary data, SU-27 plane crashed in the Black Sea near Feodosya during scheduled flights, the Russian Ministry of Defence said Wednesday.

"Around 08.10 pm Moscow time [17:10 GMT] on March 25, a Su-27 fighter flying a scheduled mission over the Black Sea at a distance of about 50 kilometers [31 miles] from the town of Feodosia, disappeared from radar screens. An emergency radio beacon signal was detected in the area," the statement reads. "The search for the pilot in the area of ​​the operation is complicated by difficult weather conditions", the ministry said.

Two emergency rescue helicopters, a frigate and several civilian ships have been sent to the crash area.

No further information was immediately available.

Earlier in the day, a light L-39 trainer crashed at the Dmitrievskaya settlement in the Krasnodar Region, killing the pilot, a spokesperson for the emergencies service said. No damage had been done to the infrastructure on the ground, the spokesperson added. The Russian Defence Ministry said the plane did not carry weapons.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW