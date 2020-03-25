Kremlin Reveals Details About Putin's Well-Being After His Visit to Coronavirus Hospital in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is feeling good after visiting the infectious disease hospital which is treating coronavirus patients in Kommunarka, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Knock on wood, all is good," Peskov told reporters, when asked about Putin's health.

Putin visited the hospital on Tuesday, where he communicated with the chief doctor, staffers and patients. The Russian president donned a yellow hazmat suit and a respirator while visiting the medical facility.

The hospital is situated in southwest Moscow, in a district known as Kommunarka, and is currently treating COVID-19 patients and those who are suspected of having contracted the virus.

Russia has currently registered 658 cases of coronavirus, of which 163 were recorded over the past 24 hours. There have been no fatalities from the disease in the country, 29 people have recovered from the disease.