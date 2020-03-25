President Vladimir Putin Addresses Russians on the Current Coronavirus Situation - Video

Earlier, Mr Putin paid a visit to a hospital in Moscow where patients with suspected and confirmed Covid-19 infection are being treated.

President Vladimir Putin addresses Russians on the current coronavirus situation in the country.

On Tuesday, Putin visited a Moscow hospital for coronavirus patients in the Kommunarka district. He was given protective plastic boots and gloves as well as a respiratory mask to meet with patients and doctors.

As of 25 March, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Russia stands at 658, with no fatalities.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases is 375,498, with 16,362 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.