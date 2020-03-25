Videos of Powerful 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Near Kuril Islands Emerge Online

A powerful earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean near the Kuril Islands on Wednesday at 14:49 Kamchatka time. According to updated data from the Kamchatka branch of the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, it had a magnitude of 7.6. The epicentre was located 226 km southeast of the city of Severo-Kurilsk on the island of Paramushir, 438 km south of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
Residents of four areas of Kamchatka also reportedly felt tremors..
The tsunami warning was announced in the North Kuril region. Residents of Severo-Kurilsk were evacuated to elevated places. Several waves have already struck Severo-Kurilsk.
