Videos of Powerful 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Near Kuril Islands Emerge Online

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake occurred off the tip of southern Kamchatka, around 500 kilometres from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in the Russian Far East.

A powerful earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean near the Kuril Islands on Wednesday at 14:49 Kamchatka time. According to updated data from the Kamchatka branch of the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, it had a magnitude of 7.6. The epicentre was located 226 km southeast of the city of Severo-Kurilsk on the island of Paramushir, 438 km south of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Residents of four areas of Kamchatka also reportedly felt tremors..

View this post on Instagram #землятресение, #Цунами, все валим😳 A post shared by GermanSK (@german_s_k) on Mar 24, 2020 at 9:45pm PDT

The tsunami warning was announced in the North Kuril region. Residents of Severo-Kurilsk were evacuated to elevated places. Several waves have already struck Severo-Kurilsk.