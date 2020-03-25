Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

An earthquake of 7.5 magnitude took place 500 kilometres away from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported. A tsunami alarm is announced in the region of Severo-Kurylsky area.
#BREAKING: Tsunami Watch issued for the state of Hawaii after 7.8 mag earthquake near the Kuril Islands pic.twitter.com/ysiQzLNXxK— KITV4 (@KITV4) March 25, 2020
Prelim M7.5 Earthquake east of the Kuril Islands Mar-25 02:49 UTC, updates https://t.co/zu5meMpjIG— USGSted (@USGSted) March 25, 2020
There were no reports on any damage caused or people injured.
