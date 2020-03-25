Video: Russian Aerospace Forces Pilots 'Fully Mastered Flight Modes' of Su-57 Fighters - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Aerospace Forces pilots have begun flying the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Previously, only Sukhoi Design Bureau testers flew Su-57 fighter jets, which are intended to engage ground, air and naval targets.

The Su-57 planes completed flight missions, practicing elements of single and group formation, air combat and combat use. Flights were carried out including with the use of high overloads, as well as at maximum speed and altitude, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the aircraft is equipped with armament situated at the inboard compartment, the newest aircraft hardware and improved radar-absorbent coating for stealth technology.

The ministry noted that the State Defence Procurement is planning to produce 76 pieces of this type of aircraft for the Air Force.