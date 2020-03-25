Video: Russian Aerospace Forces Pilots 'Fully Mastered Flight Modes' of Su-57 Fighters - MoD

Previously, only Sukhoi Design Bureau testers flew Su-57 fighter jets, which are intended to engage ground, air and naval targets.
The Su-57 planes completed flight missions, practicing elements of single and group formation, air combat and combat use. Flights were carried out including with the use of high overloads, as well as at maximum speed and altitude, the ministry said.
#Video Pilots of the Aerospace Forces have fully mastered the flight modes of Su-57 aircrafts including the extreme altitude, speed and g-load https://t.co/BZsdR4EP7Z#ArmyRussia #RussianDefenceMinistry #RussianASF #FighterJet #Su57 pic.twitter.com/qh6rktsIl2— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) March 25, 2020
According to the ministry, the aircraft is equipped with armament situated at the inboard compartment, the newest aircraft hardware and improved radar-absorbent coating for stealth technology.
The ministry noted that the State Defence Procurement is planning to produce 76 pieces of this type of aircraft for the Air Force.
