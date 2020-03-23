Five COVID-19 Test Systems Registered in Russia - Health Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Five test systems for detecting the coronavirus have been registered in Russia, and the country's scientific and industrial sectors have potential to boost the effort, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday.

"As of today, five test systems capable of diagnosing the coronavirus infection have been registered in the Russian Federation. These are both state and private organisations. I want to note that quite many applications are being submitted today, including for registration. Russians science and industry have the potential for expansion and strengthening, including on diagnosing the coronavirus infection", Murashko said.

© Sputnik / Nina Zotina Men wearing masks, the Red Square

Two laboratories, where people can be tested for COVID-19, have already started working in the Moscow region, and three more will be opened soon, according to the regional government.

Russia previously established a group of specialists, including military virologists, to assist Rome, as Italy is among the worst-hit countries with the highest number of victims and patients in critical condition.

According to recent data, there are at least 438 confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia, while some 340,000 people have been infected worldwide, with the global death toll reaching 14,750. At the same, almost 100,000 people have recovered from the disease.