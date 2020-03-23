Moscow 'Closure' Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Not Discussed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The possibility to "close" Moscow to contain the spread of the coronavirus is not discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"To no extent yet. This is not discussed. It has not been discussed, and it is not discussed now," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Moscow "closure" is becoming a "hot topic".

The spokesman added that tapping into cellphone location data to track people who have come into contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19 does not constitute a rights violation.

According to Peskov, the all-Russian vote on the amendment to the national constitution, currently scheduled for 22 April, may be canceled if the development of the epidemiological situation calls for it, but no such decision has been made so far.

Russia has registered 438 COVID-19 cases.