Russian Cabinet Allocates $92.8Mln to Industry Ministry for Buying Artificial Respirators

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government will allocate 7.5 billion rubles ($92.8 million) to the Ministry of Industry and Trade for purchasing at least 5,700 artificial respirators in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new decree, published on the official legal information portal.

Apart from that, 10 billion rubles ($120 million) will be allocated for purchasing equipment for epidemic diseases diagnostics and treatment, and personal protective equipment. Five billion rubles ($60 million) will be allocated to the ministry for purchasing infrared scanners, no-contact thermometers and air disinfection devices.

© REUTERS / SERGEY PIVOVAROV Russian officials and medical staff at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow

At the same time, up to 492 million rubles ($6 million) will be allocated to the Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA), which is working on a vaccine against the coronavirus, for COVID-19 prevention, diagnostics and treatment, according to an official decree.

At the moment, there are at least 431 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. Russia was among the first to close its border with China in January.