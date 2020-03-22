Russian Anti-Terror Agency Releases Video of Militant Plotting Terror Attack Being Neutralised

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) on Sunday said its agents had neutralised a militant near the city of Ufa, who planned to carry out a terror attack.

"The criminal was neutralised in an exchange of fire. A gun and a ready-for-use improvised explosive device were found at the scene of the shootout. According to reports, the neutralised bandit intended to carry out a terrorist attack", the NAC said.

There were no victims in the incident, it added.

Опубликовано видео с места ликвидация боевика в Уфе, планировавшего теракт. На требование сложить оружие мужчина открыл огонь, после чего его нейтрализовали. При себе у него обнаружили пистолет и самодельное взрывное устройство https://t.co/lbcv83giSF pic.twitter.com/FeAtlmBnG6 — РИА Новости (@rianru) March 22, 2020

According to the NAC, the officers attempted to stop a car with the armed bandit on a highway in the suburbs of Ufa on Saturday at about 14:00 GMT. When demanded to lay down his arms and surrender to the authorities, the bandit opened fire.

On 20 March, the Russian Federal Security Service said it had stopped a secret cell of the Daesh* terrorist group that had collected some $26,000 for Daesh militants.

The special operation was carried out jointly with the financial watchdog in Crimea, Komi, and Rostov region.

*Daesh (aka Islamic State/ISIS/ISIL) is a terror group banned in Russia