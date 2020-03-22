Russia to Create First 3D Map of the Moon

Russia plans to create the first topographic 3D map of the Moon and will determine a site where the country's cosmonauts to land, head of the Russian Space Research Institute Anatoly Petrukovich announced on Sunday.
"After the work of the American satellites, we have maps of the Lunar plane, but here, using stereo processing and light analysis, we will get a universal altitude map of the entire Moon with high accuracy", the scholar stated.
According to him, the map will help research the geological structures of the Earth's satellite and will provide navigation data for other space devices. The mission, which aims to send a landing module to the Moon, is scheduled for launch in 2024.
All comments
Show new comments (0)