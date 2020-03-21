Russia's Aeroflot Carrier Resumes Flights to Dubai Starting From 23 March

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot said on Saturday that it would resume flights to Dubai starting from March 23 in connection with the revocation of the decision to suspend flights on this route by the Russian authorities.

"Due to the withdrawal of the Russian authorities' decision to suspend flights on the Moscow — Dubai — Moscow route, one daily flight will be performed starting from 23 March", the company said in a statement.

At the same time, the company said that it would suspend flights to a number of countries, including India, Sweden, Finland, Bulgaria and Croatia.

On Wednesday, the company stated that it was suspending flights to the UAE's capital, Dubai, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia has recorded a total of 306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, according to the coronavirus response centre. On Saturday, the operational headquarters set up to monitor the COVID-19 situation reported 53 new cases of infection in 18 regions over the last 24 hours.