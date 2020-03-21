Giant Cloud of Smoke Rises Over Moscow Region Due to Fire at Aluminium Plant - Photo, Video

Firefighters are attempting to contain the blaze. There is no information about casualties so far. According to preliminary reports, the fire started on the roof of the building, but it is unclear what exactly caused the incident at the plant.
"There is a fire in the warehouse of the Dmitrov aluminium plant in the village of Kanalstroy. The building area is 300 by 200 square metres, and the fire has engulfed 80 percent of the entire building. A heightened fire level has been announced. Further details are being specified", the Emergency Services of the region stated.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
В Дмитрове горит предприятие, производство алюминиевой ленты, очень сильный пожар #дмитров #пожардмитров
Videos, depicting a giant cloud of smoke from the flames have been posted on various social media platforms.
Жуткий пожар в Дмитрове, где горят 60 тыс кв метров на алюминиевом заводе. https://t.co/0zWYZaOnpe pic.twitter.com/qEEEK2z1Ao— Vladimir Varfolomeev (@Varfolomeev) March 21, 2020
