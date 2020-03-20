Entire Russian Territory Now on High Alert Regime Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Republic of Ingushetia has declared a high alert regime to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which means that the regime is now active across the entire Russian territory, in all the 85 regions.

"The high alert regime has been declared on the territory of the republic, following an order by the head of the region, Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov", Kalimatov's press service said on Friday.

Meanwhile, seven coronavirus patients have recovered in the past 24 hours to a total of 12 since the start of the monitoring period, while 27,487 people remain under medical monitoring for potential symptoms of the infection as of 19 March, the country's coronavirus response centre reported.

Russia so far has had 199 verified COVID-19 cases with one fatality.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. More than 244,000 people have been infected worldwide, with over 10,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

On 5 March, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree on introducing high alert due to COVID-19, stating that all Russian citizens who have visited countries and areas with reported COVID-19 cases must report about this upon their return.