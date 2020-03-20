NATO Boosted Aerial Surveillance Near Russian Borders by 20 Percent in 2019 - Shoigu

Sergei Shoigu pointed out that “a number of countries use any pretexts to build up a military presence near Russian borders”.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that NATO’s air reconnaissance intensity near Russian borders increased by 20 percent in 2019.

“The military and political situation in the South-West strategic direction remains difficult. In an effort to block Russia's participation in solving global and regional problems, an array countries use any pretexts to build up a military presence near our borders”, Shoigu underscored.

He recalled that last year, 25 NATO warships were alternately on mission in the Black Sea and that every third such vessel had cruise missiles on board.

According to him, “since the beginning of this year, NATO aviation has completed more than 80 reconnaissance flights along our territory”.

