Putin on Coronavirus Situation: We Have to Be Ready for Any Turn of Events

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that it was important to be ready for any turn of events amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

"We have to be ready for any turn of events, so you are doing everything right," Putin said.

The president was meeting with the head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozzhaev, who briefed him on all the preventive steps taken in Crimea.

Earlier in the day, the Russian centre for control and monitoring of the coronavirus stated that an elderly woman infected with the coronavirus had died in Moscow due to a number of chronic illnesses.

As it was noted, the woman suffered from diabetes, atherosclerotic vascular disease, and high blood pressure.

So far, there have been 147 confirmed cases in Russia, according to the national authorities. Meanwhile, globally, the cumulative total of confirmed cases reached 191,127, the World Health Organisation said Wednesday.