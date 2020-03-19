Russian Authorities Discussing Intensification of Restrictions Due to Coronavirus - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian authorities are discussing the possibility of intensifying restrictive measures throughout the country in connection with the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a source in the Russian government said.

"Various options are being discussed now. Including the option, if necessary, to adjust restrictive measures, the situation with coronavirus in various countries is carefully analyzed: in China, in European countries - Italy, France, Spain. We all see what is happening there, how the pandemic develops. Therefore, among other things, the possibility of boosting restrictive measures throughout Russia, if necessary, is being studied as well", the source said.

The source also said the discussions could propose reducing or canceling mass cultural and sporting events, disinfecting the premises of enterprises and departments, as well as about changing the working regime or switching to remote work. Recommendations could also be given to Russians not to leave their homes and immediately call a doctor when they have symptoms of a respiratory viral infection.

“All these measures are meant to reduce the risks of getting infected with coronavirus. These measures, I emphasize, are being discussed and studied in order to ultimately make a balanced decision. It is clear that for many people all these recommendations and decisions, mainly those that may deal with restrictions and possible prohibitions, may seem redundant. But we must understand that scientists, epidemiologists, medics believe that these are the steps that are very effective in combating the epidemic", he said.

According to the source, Russia is not facing a deficit in testing systems for diagnosing COVID-19 and currently has approximately 700,000 of them.

"Russia has no deficit in diagnosing means, we have a significant volume of testing systems to detect the coronavirus: currently, some 700,000. Moreover, the Russian industry is capable of producing up to 100,000 new testing systems per day", the source stated.

Russia has recorded a total of 147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, with five patients making a recovery and no fatalities to date. On Wednesday, the operational headquarters set up to monitor the COVID-19 situation reported 33 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, with 31 of them in the Moscow area, and one apiece in Tomsk and Novosibirsk in Siberia.