Russia's Aeroflot Suspends Flights to US, UAE, European Destinations Amid Virus Outbreak

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot announced Wednesday it was suspending flights to Washington, Los Angeles, Miami, as well as Dubai and European destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Aeroflot has temporarily suspended flights between Moscow and the following cities: ... Miami (US) from 29 March to 30 April 2020, Los Angeles (US) from 29 March to 30 April 2020, Washington (US) from 24 March to 30 April 2020, Dubai (UAE) from 29 March to 30 April 2020", the press release reads.

Flights to the United States will continue from Moscow to New York and back.

Flights have also been suspended from Moscow to Spain's Barcelona, Hungary's Budapest, Denmark's Copenhagen, Norway's Oslo, Germany's Frankfurt and Munich, Austria's Vienna, Poland's Warsaw, Portugal's Lisbon, as well as Egypt's Cairo, and Lebanon's Beirut, among others.

Aeroflot will continue to operate flights from Moscow to the following destinations: Amsterdam, Athens, Berlin, Brussels, Bucharest, Dublin, Geneva, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Sofia, Stockholm, and Zagreb.

Russia has recorded a total of 147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, with five patients making a recovery and no fatalities to date. On Wednesday, the operational headquarters set up to monitor the COVID-19 situation reported 33 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, with 31 of them in the Moscow area, and one apiece in Tomsk and Novosibirsk in Siberia.