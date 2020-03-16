First Woman in Space Reveals She Had a 'Secret' Chat With Vladimir Putin

While Tereshkova did admit that she had a conversation with the Russian head of state, she chose not to elaborate on what exactly the two of them discussed.

Valentina Tereshkova, Russian MP and former cosmonaut who became the first woman in history to blast off into space, recently engaged in a private conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The conversation apparently took place after Tereshkova proposed a constitutional amendment which would essentially remove the limits on the maximum number of presidential terms, thus potentially allowing Putin to run for president during the next election.

However, the former cosmonaut seemed reluctant to elaborate on what exactly she discussed with the president.

"You want to know too much", she said. "And it is a secret".

While Tereshkova’s proposal has already been approved by the Duma, Putin himself argued that society should have guarantees "about the regularity of a [change] of power".

"I consider it inappropriate to remove from the constitution restrictions on the number of presidential terms", he said.

Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping changes to the Russian Constitution in a televised address in January, officially signing a law on introducing said amendments in March.

The law is expected to go in effect if it is approved by the Russian Constitutional Court and receives the support of more than half of those who participate in an all-Russian public vote scheduled to take place on 22 April.