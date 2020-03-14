Register
15:25 GMT14 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists in Masks in Moscow

    Russian Prime Minister Proposes Greater Powers for Sanitary Chief Amid Virus Outbreak

    © Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (16)
    0 90
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107856/77/1078567798_0:54:2887:1677_1200x675_80_0_0_9dd97f8755d72a543e2983e255849edd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202003141078567878-russian-pm-greater-powers-for-sanitary-chief-amid-virus-outbreak/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has suggested granting extra powers to the chief sanitary official, including the right to impose a quarantine to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

    "I think it is … possible that the chief sanitary doctor should be able to place patients into quarantine at home", he said at a meeting of a panel coordinating coronavirus response.

    He added that people coming from coronavirus-hit countries should be put in isolation. He singled out Italy as one of these high-risk nations.

    "The coronavirus has been diagnosed not only in people who have returned from Italy but also in their family members who have not travelled abroad. Under these circumstances, we must focus our efforts on controlling high-risk groups — Russian citizens and foreigners — who come from affected countries", Mishustin said., adding "they should be put in 14-day quarantine and monitored by medical staff".

    He also announced the creation of a coordination council to confront the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

    "We decided to create the coordination council to confront the coronavirus infection, which will include the centre [coronavrius response centre], which was also created, and, accordingly, the commission on the sustainability of the economic situation in the country, which will also include regional leaders and all interested parties, so that we all coordinate our actions on this situation", Mishustin said.

    The prime minister also acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic is getting more serious and that the situation in Europe is "critical".

    "Of course, at this moment it is important to protect people and take all measures to prevent the mass spread of the coronavirus infection, including in our country", the prime minister said.

    Mishustin also said that he would examine assessments by several Russian ministers on how the COVID-19 pandemic is influencing the Russian economy, financial market, energy market and social affairs.

    Russian PM Orders Tougher Coronavirus Screening at Airports, Train Stations

    "During these two days I urge all regional authorities to tighten controls at border crossings, airports and train stations both for our and foreign nationals", he said at a panel meeting coordinating coronavirus response.

    The prime minister added that restrictions on air travel to and from the European Union’s borderless Schengen zone, which come into force at midnight on Sunday, are expected to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

    Mishustin also called for limits on public gatherings across Russia, including sports events and business meetings.

    "We ask all regions… to cut the number of mass events… It is a precaution, a proactive measure to stop the infection from being passed around", he said.

    He stressed that Russia had only recorded 45 cases of infection with the new coronavirus thanks to preventive measures, but warned that the situation was changing and more efforts were needed to stop the virus from spreading rapidly.

    The number of coronavirus infections in Russia has climbed to 59 after 14 new cases were reported, according to the operational headquarters.

    © Sputnik / Ilya Timin
    Russia Confirms 11 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours - Health Authorities
    Russia had registered 34 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of 13 March, according to WHO's report. According to the health authorities, the patients recently visited European countries, namely Italy, France or Austria. One of the cases is detected in a person who contacted coronavirus infected people. 

    The World Health Organization declared on Wednesday the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 140,000, with over 5,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (16)
    Tags:
    Mikhail Mishustin, prime minister, sanitary, powers, coronavirus, COVID-19, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse