Russia Bans Upper House Lawmakers From Travelling Abroad Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Russian Upper House senators are prohibited from travelling abroad since the coronavirus outbreak has been declared a pandemic, speaker of the house Valentina Matvienko said on Saturday.

The speaker went on to say that there is no need for panic over the viral infection as the authorities are not concealing any information about the disease and the government's measures to counter its spread are effective and sufficient. Nevertheless, Matvienko noted that the danger of the new coronavirus should not be underestimated.

The toll of infected people worldwide has now exceeded 140,000 and more than 5,000 have died from the disease. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since having emerged in China in December.

