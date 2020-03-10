President Putin Speaking on Constitutional Amendments in Russia's State Duma - Video

Earlier in the day, the Speaker of the Lower House Viacheslav Volodin said that the idea to abandon presidential terms limits or reset terms to zero after adopting an amendment to the Russian constitution should be discussed with President Vladimir Putin and leaders of the lower house factions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering a speech on constitutional amendments in the Russian State Duma.

In late January, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a bill to the Duma on amendments to the fundamental law. The changes aim to develop provisions that enshrine the foundations of the constitutional system, including human and civil rights and freedoms.

The lower house supported the document in the first reading. The second reading of the bill to amend the constitution is scheduled for March 10, with the third scheduled for March 11.

