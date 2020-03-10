Apple and State Hermitage Museum Present 5-Hour Film Shot on iPhone 11 Pro - Video

Apple and Russia's State Hermitage Museum have presented the result of their collaboration as part of the Shot on iPhone advertising campaign - a five-hour one-take video shot on the iPhone 11 Pro.
According to Apple, the video, which lasts 5 hours 19 minutes and 28 seconds, was recorded on one battery charge.
This is a stroll around the museum's 45 halls, featuring nearly 600 works of art. Apart from that, the film also has a ballet scene in the Hermitage Theatre and ends with a live band performance featuring neoclassical composer and pianist Kirill Richter.
The film's director Axinya Gog explains her idea:
"For me, Hermitage is a special character...who lives its own life. What is important for me in this project is a link between the ages, more exactly - between art which is beyond time and present-day life and modern technologies. I hope that spectators will find some time to slow down and "dive" into meditative beauty."
