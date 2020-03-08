Putin Advocates Constitutional Curb on Number of Presidential Terms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Putin’s term runs out in 2024. He proposed sweeping changes to the national constitution in a televised address in January that include limiting the president’s powers and bolstering those of the parliament.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in favour of limiting the number of terms anyone can serve in the country’s top job, in a documentary clip aired on Rossiya 1 on Sunday.

"There have been many proposals, including lifting the limit on the number of terms… But I think it would be better if the number of presidential terms was limited to guarantee rotation in office, which is important for our country," he said.

A president in Russia can serve an unlimited number of terms but no more than two consecutive stints. Their duration was extended from four to six years by Putin’s predecessor in 2008.

In his address to parliament in January, Putin suggested significant changes to the constitution, including reducing the presidency to two terms and expanding the role of the legislature. Putin also said that the State Council, currently an advisory body made up of regional governors, should have its status and duties fixed in the constitution.

The lower house of parliament passed the presidential bill on amendments in the first reading on 23 January. A nationwide vote on the amendments is expected to be held on 22 April.