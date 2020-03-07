Russia's Aeroflot Reduces Number of Moscow-Tehran Flights Starting Sunday Amid COVID-19

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot announced on Saturday it would reduce the number of flights between Moscow and Tehran to one a week starting from 8 March due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in Iran.

"Since 8 March, Aeroflot will reduce the frequency of flights on the route Sheremetyevo - Tehran - Sheremetyevo to one flight per week, which will be operated on Sundays", the company said in a statement.

The Russian government has also decided from 7 March to temporarily ban the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving from Iran for training, work or tourism.

On Friday, the airline announced that it was reducing the number of flights to destinations in China, South Korea, Vietnam, and Italy due to falling demand amid the coronavirus disease outbreak there.

On 7 March, the Russian coronavirus response centre said that four new cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in the country, which brings the total number of infected Russian citizens to 14.

On a global scale, as of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 105,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections. In addition, over 3,500 people have already died from the disease, while more than 58,000 have fully recovered.