Russian Foreign Ministry Says Turkish TV Wrong About Lavrov's 'Love Confession' to Erdogan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Turkish-language television channel misheard a compliment by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as an expression of affection, the Russian ministry said Saturday.

"We noticed that the Turkish media @YolTV wrongly understood words of Russian Foreign Minister S.Lavrov. In the video, one can clearly hear that the Minister says 'I love your tie'", the ministry tweeted.

German-based YOL TV reported Friday that Lavrov told the Turkish leader "I love you, Tayyip" as they shook hands after Erdogan's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Kremlin, in Moscow

The two presidents held marathon talks in Moscow in an effort to hammer out a ceasefire for the restive Syrian province of Idlib near the border with Turkey after dozens of Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes between Ankara-backed militants and Syrian government troops allied with Russia. In response, Turkey carried out a retaliatory operation against Syrian forces, claiming that it had "neutralised" 300 soldiers and dozens of military vehicles.

Moscow, however, stressed that the killed Turkish soldiers were nearby the jihadists that were attempting to launch an offensive against the Syrian forces in Idlib.

The talks ended with the presidents inking a ceasefire deal, agreeing to conduct joint patrols along the M4 highway.