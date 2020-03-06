Russia's Aeroflot Reduces Number of Flights to China, South Korea, Vietnam, Italy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Aeroflot airline announced on Friday it was reducing the number of flights to destinations in China, South Korea, Vietnam, and Italy due to falling demand amid the coronavirus disease outbreak there.

"Aeroflot introduces temporary changes into the schedule of flights to cities in China, Korea, Vietnam, and Italy due to demand decrease", the company said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Russian government decided from 7 March to temporarily ban the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving from Iran for training, work or tourism, the Cabinet's press service stated.

Russian coronavirus response centre said on Friday that six new cases of coronavirus disease have been registered in the country.

The coronavirus has killed over 3,500 people worldwide and infected more than 101,000 in 85 countries, with some 56,000 recovered from the disease.

The novel coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December 2019 and has since spread worldwide. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.