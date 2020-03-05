First Ambulance for Dolphins to Start Operating in Crimea This Summer

Efforts by the centre Serene Sea in Crimea are aimed at saving aquatic mammals. It's the only such organisation on the peninsula and has been saving cetaceans twenty-four hours a day since 2016.

The first ambulance for dolphins will start operating in Russia's Crimea starting this June and will be used by the centre Serene Sea to save aquatic animals that wash ashore.

"Previously, we had to arrive at the places, where the animals were washed ashore, by vehicles provided by our volunteers; moreover, we had to use laboratories at vet centres to diagnose those animals. Now we can not only save time and have more chances of saving and recovering dolphins, but diagnose the state of their health at the scene", director of the centre Anastasia Koroleva said.

Members of the centre are currently deciding on the equipment needed and are designing the vehicle. According to Anastasia Koroleva, the ambulance will be equipped with an ultrasound scanner, a device for blood-testing, an infusion pump, and other necessary medical equipment.

The vehicle will be designed so that the dolphins can be transported to vet clinics.

At the same time, the centre's director noted that at present, the centre's staff has to work in field conditions as there's no permanent rehabilitation centre in the whole of Russia.