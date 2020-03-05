Three Passenger Planes Preparing for Emergency Landing in Russia Over 'Bomb' Threats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Sukhoi Superjet-100 is preparing for an emergency landing in Syktyvkar after an anonymous "bomb" threat, a representative of the emergency services stated.

Two other planes also faced similar threats, sources said earlier on Thursday. One plane landed in Omsk, while another en route from St. Petersburg to Simferopol planned an emergency landing in Rostov-on-Don, but the company later decided to send the aircraft to its scheduled destination.

Several planes had to change course this week over similar threats that turned out to be false.

It is unclear if the incidents are linked to a series of fake anonymous threats that have been plaguing schools, shopping malls, train stations, and courts in various Russian cities of late. The authorities are investigating these threats.