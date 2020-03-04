Putin is Protected From Coronavirus - Kremlin

The virus has spread to some 70 countries, with up to 94,000 infected around the world. Apart from China, where the disease first emerged, the biggest outbreaks have been registered in Iran, South Korea, and Italy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is protected from coronavirus, as all possible precautions are being taken, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are doing everything to prevent the coronavirus from emerging near the president. In fact, the matter is about the usual preventive hygiene measures that any Russian citizen can take", Peskov said, answering a question about what has been done to ensure Putin's safety.

© Sputnik / Ilya Timin Coronavirus in Russia

Moscow earlier confirmed its first coronavirus case with a citizen who returned from Italy in February. At least 24 people who contacted the infected person were hospitalised, while 83 were urged to quarantine themselves at home. The authorities later stated that all their tests proved negative.

The new type of coronavirus was detected in China at the end of last year. The first cases were reported in Wuhan in Hubei province and spread across the country, with strict quarantine measures being imposed.

According to recent data, the death toll from the disease has reached 3,200, meaning that the mortality rate of the virus is around 3.4 percent.