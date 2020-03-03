Register
17:12 GMT03 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The World Anti-Doping Agency or WADA logo is pictured at the Russkaya Zima (Russian Winter) Athletics competition in Moscow on February 9, 2020.

    Russian Biathletes' Lawyer Says CAS Has Enough Evidence to Ignore Rodchenkov’s Testimony

    © AFP 2020 / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107846/43/1078464310_0:24:3073:1752_1200x675_80_0_0_1de04018f085e00764750e9b2386b61b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202003031078464352-russian-biathletes-lawyer-says-cas-has-enough-evidence-to-ignore-rodchenkovs-testimony/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The arguments presented by the Russian side before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case of three Russian biathletes are enough to exclude the testimony of the former head of the Moscow anti-doping lab Grigory Rodchenkov from the evidence, lawyer Alexey Panich said.

    “We are not at all interested in delaying the consideration of this dispute, it has already been considered for too long. Therefore, we believe that the evidence that we have presented is enough to come to the conclusion that the corresponding affidavit of Mr Rodchenkov must be ignored and excluded from the evidence," Panich told reporters.

    Rodchenkov's signatures were forged on seven out of nine documents, which were filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) within the case and signed by him, Panich said.

    "As far as we understand, in addition to the text that was provided to us, there was a page on which there is notarization of Rodchenkov’s signature. The panel will consider the full document. Having looked at what was presented, we see that, firstly, this document acknowledges that Mr Rodchenkov did not sign any of the affidavits that were submitted," he said.

    Thus, all suspicions of the experts were correct, the lawyer said.

    "In addition, Rodchenkov stated that he consented to the use of his electronic signatures, but such a statement directly contradicts what the experts said because the experts said that the electronic signature had been used only on two documents out of nine. That is, in relation to seven documents, experts indicated that Rodchenkov’s signatures were made by another person who simply tried to imitate Rodchenkov's style," Panich explained.

    On Monday and Tuesday, the CAS considered a case of Russian biathletes Olga Zaytseva, Yana Romanova, and Olga Vilukhina, who were stripped of 2014 Winter Olympics silver medals after Rodchenkov, who became the informant of the World Anti-Doping Agency, alleged widespread doping violations in Russian sports. The athletes' legal team claimed that the International Olympic Committee's documents on the case of the three biathletes contained forged signatures of Rodchenkov, who previously headed the Moscow anti-doping lab.

    Commenting on the legal team's claim, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

    "This is not a matter for the Kremlin, to make comments on signatures and so on. This is probably an issue for our sports authorities. Of course, this information deserves the closest attention."
    Tags:
    doping charges, biathlon, Grigory Rodchenkov, CAS, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sevastopol Beauty 2020 Anniversary Pageant: Crimea's Most Beautiful Ladies
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse