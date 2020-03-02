Coronavirus Confirmed for Russian Citizen Who Returned From Italy

According to the country's health authorities, the patient is in a satisfactory condition, and his symptoms are mild.

Russia has confirmed its first coronavirus case for a citizen who returned from Italy.

According to a statement from the health authorities, a young man fell ill during his vacation in Italy on 21 February. He returned to Moscow on 23 February and stayed at his home outside the city. As his symptoms became more severe, he went to a physician on 27 February and was hospitalised on the same day.

After a laboratory test, he was confirmed to have the COVID-19 infection.

The crisis centre added that the man has a mild case which is unlikely to become acute and that his current condition is stable.

Test samples are being taken from people the young man came into contact with upon his return.

© REUTERS / MANUEL SILVESTRI Tourists at Venice Carnival in Venice

Italy has been a hotbed of the new coronavirus outbreak in Europe with 34 deaths and 1,577 people infected.

The new type of coronavirus infection was detected in China at the end of last year. It has since spread to more than 50 countries. The virus has infected more than 86,000 people globally and the death toll has exceeded 3,000.