Register
10:44 GMT02 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia President Vladimir Putin hold a meeting with members of the new national government at the Government's headquarter, in Moscow, Russia

    'We Don’t Plan to Go to War With Anyone': Putin Reveals Why Russia is Developing Hypersonic Weapons

    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Russia
    Get short URL
    by
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/52/1078125223_0:8:2339:1324_1200x675_80_0_0_73acc36e8a0587e6d8c0c60230334bfa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202003021078449484-we-dont-plan-to-go-to-war-with-anyone-putin-reveals-why-russia-is-developing-hypersonic-weapons/

    Late last year, Russia deployed a hypersonic nuclear-capable missile system Avangard, which is outfitted with pioneering advances in speed and manoeuverability, as part of the country’s drive to move forward with the development of hypersonic weapons.

    In an interview with the TASS news agency as part of its “20 questions with Vladimir Putin” project, the Russian President stated that Moscow has no plans to go to war with any country.

    “We’re not going to go to war with anyone, but we are creating a situation in the defence field so that it doesn’t occur to anyone to fight us”, Putin said

    Separately, he touched upon the Russian hypersonic weaponry which he said helps preserve strategic stability in the world.

    Putin noted that the US created its missile defence system in order to "disrupt this strategic stability and strategic balance."

    According to him, Washington believed that "if they create an anti-missile umbrella, the other side [adversary] will be unable to respond in kind in case of its using nuclear weapons”.

    “But by creating these modern [hypersonic] systems, including those that easily penetrate any missile defence system, we maintain this strategic stability and strategic balance. This is fundamentally important not only for us, but also for international security, Putin emphasised.

    Russian Northern Fleet Testing Hypersonic Weapons

    The interview was released after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that tests of cutting-edge Russian hypersonic weapons are continuing in the Northern Fleet.

    “Testing of new weapons, including hypersonic, is ongoing. All of this will allow us to qualitatively increase the combat potential of the Northern Fleet and other fleets of the Russian Navy", Shoigu stated.

    During his annual address to the parliament in 2018, Putin said that Russia had created and started mass production of the hypersonic weapon Avangard, which is able of carrying out intercontinental flights at the hypersonic speed of Mach 20 and higher.

    He also provided details about a state-of-art Russian missile system using the heavy intercontinental missile Sarmat, which can be equipped with nuclear warheads, including hypersonic ones.

    Related:

    Pentagon Prioritises Offensive Hypersonic Weapon Amid Russia's Advance – Report
    Moscow: Russian Hypersonic Weapons Eliminate Threat From US Exit From INF Treaty
    US Air Force Scraps Major Hypersonic Weapon Program Amid Budget Squeeze
    Tags:
    hypersonic weapons, war, stability, security, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse