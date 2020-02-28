Helicopter Crashes in Southern Russia - Emergency Services

A helicopter has crashed in Narimanovsky district of Astrakhan Oblast in Russia's south, local emergency services reported on Friday.
The incident happened at 20:30 local time near Lineynoye township. Ambulances have been dispatched to the scene to deal with the aftermath of the crash.
According to preliminary data, the chopper was privately-owned. Meanwhile, a representative for the emergency services said that the helicopter could have also belonged to the Lukoil oil company.
All comments
Show new comments (0)