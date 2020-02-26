Threat of Coronavirus Spillover Into Russia Increases - Senior Health Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The possibility of the new coronavirus spilling into Russia is increasing, Anna Popova, the head of the country's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, said on Wednesday.

"Obviously, we have to admit today that the possibility of [coronavirus] entering Russia is, surely, increasing," Popova told reporters.

The official also called on Russians to limit all non-essential travel abroad as more countries worldwide have been confirming coronavirus cases on their soil.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that Russia was working on a vaccine against the coronavirus after receiving a sample of the China coronavirus strain.

“We have the strain, we have received it. Our state-owned scientific center and, at the same time, a world-class genetic centre [Vektor] that received this status last year is now working very hard on developing a vaccine. Five vaccine prototypes have been developed by Vector so far. This is still the initial stage of work," Golikova told reporters.

Russia has so far confirmed two cases of the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19.

The new coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, was first registered in central China in late December and has since spread to some 30 countries, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare a global health emergency.