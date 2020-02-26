Protesters Hold Rally in Support of Sputnik Estonia in Moscow - Video

Sputnik Estonia staffers were forced to terminate their contracts starting 1 January, after receiving threats of jail terms of up to five years from the police.

People hold a rally in Moscow, protesting against Tallinn pressuring Sputnik Estonia journalists. The latter were forced to terminate their contracts from 1 January 2020 upon receiving threats of prison terms of up to five years from the Estonian police.

Estonian authorities cite the 2014 EU sanctions, imposed on Dmitry Kiselev — the head of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, as a pretext for the actions. The outlet itself, however, has not appeared on any sanctions lists.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find out More!